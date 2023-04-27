Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $15.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.94. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

