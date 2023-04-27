Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,955,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,954,000 after buying an additional 40,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

