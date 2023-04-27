Blackstone Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Blackstone has increased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Blackstone has a payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Blackstone to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,757,216 shares worth $1,738,001,650. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,028,000 after acquiring an additional 106,747 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

