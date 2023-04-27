Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands has set its Q1 guidance at $0.85 to $0.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.91 to $3.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $13,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,002.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 583,532 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.