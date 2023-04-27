BMO Capital Markets Cuts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$5.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s previous close.

STEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

STEP Energy Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$3.26 on Tuesday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.95 and a 52 week high of C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$233.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.81.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

