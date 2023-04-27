BMO Capital Markets Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $240.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.75.

NSC opened at $201.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $269.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

