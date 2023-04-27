BMO Capital Markets Trims Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Target Price to $55.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $125.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,666,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

