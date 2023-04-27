Breakwater Capital Group Takes $369,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $103.71 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

