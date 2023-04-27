Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) PT at $26.43

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

