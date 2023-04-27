Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $216.41

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.41.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $180.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day moving average of $170.95. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

