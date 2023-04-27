Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Price Target at $20.92

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $17.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Stories

