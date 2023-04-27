Brokerages Set Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) PT at $40.60

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $21.50 on Monday. Enviva has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.99.
Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enviva will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.84%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is -139.23%.
Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
