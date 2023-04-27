Brokerages Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT at $31.92

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $23.80 on Monday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

About Nutanix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.