Brokerages Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT at $42.10

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $121,339.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $69,897.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $121,339.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,661. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $39.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 2.74. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.