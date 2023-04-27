Brokerages Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Target Price at $6.98

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Price Performance

RIG stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,649 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.