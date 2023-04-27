Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Target Price at $3,020.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,020.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WZZZY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($29.47) to GBX 3,200 ($39.97) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,400 ($29.97) to GBX 2,450 ($30.60) in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

WZZZY stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

