Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for United Parcel Service in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $11.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.78.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.27. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 42.8% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 160,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

