Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,500 at Morgan Stanley

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,330 ($29.10) to GBX 2,500 ($31.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($28.04) to GBX 2,360 ($29.47) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,310 ($28.85) in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,400 ($29.97) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 2,250 ($28.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,166.22.

Burberry Group Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

