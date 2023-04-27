Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $135.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $104.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $165.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average is $112.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

