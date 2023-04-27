Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) versus e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) Critical Review

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canaan and e.Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $4.38 billion 0.10 $70.51 million $0.61 4.10 e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.2% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Canaan and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 16.12% 15.51% 12.05% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Canaan and e.Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canaan presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 206.67%. Given Canaan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than e.Digital.

Risk & Volatility

Canaan has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canaan beats e.Digital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

