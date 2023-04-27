Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$180.00 at ATB Capital

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target upped by analysts at ATB Capital from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities set a C$162.00 target price on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$164.14.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$159.24 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$137.26 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$159.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$161.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.9416867 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

