Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$192.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by UBS Group from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$164.14.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$159.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$159.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$161.50. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$175.39. The stock has a market cap of C$106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.9416867 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.