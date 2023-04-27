Capital Product Partners L.P. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Capital Product Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $250.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

