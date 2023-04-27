Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.93, but opened at $42.78. Carrier Global shares last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 1,884,564 shares.

The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

