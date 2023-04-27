Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) PT Set at C$0.30 by Fundamental Research

Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) received a C$0.30 price objective from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:ECR opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. Cartier Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$44.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

