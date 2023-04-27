Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) PT Set at C$0.30 by Fundamental Research

Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) received a C$0.30 price objective from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.
Cartier Resources Price Performance
Shares of CVE:ECR opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. Cartier Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$44.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.52.
Cartier Resources Company Profile
