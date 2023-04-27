Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $36.00. The company traded as low as $31.81 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 15613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CATY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,057,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 84,762 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,507,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

