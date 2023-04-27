CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $69.94 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.