CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GIB.A. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$142.56.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$138.21 on Monday. CGI has a 12-month low of C$95.45 and a 12-month high of C$138.43. The company has a market cap of C$29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$127.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$118.98.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.