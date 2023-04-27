ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 99.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHPT. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

ChargePoint stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.69.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. Equities analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,686 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Amundi lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after buying an additional 1,173,533 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

