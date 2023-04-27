Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $165.98 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $314.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

