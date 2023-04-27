Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $314.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.57.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

