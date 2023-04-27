Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Settian Capital LP

Settian Capital LP increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.1% of Settian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

