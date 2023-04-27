Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $10,392,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Settian Capital LP increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,829,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $165.98 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $314.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

