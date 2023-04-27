Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.92. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

