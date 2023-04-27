Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $260.00 at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.
CB stock opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.92. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64.
In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
