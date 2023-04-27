Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $260.00 at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

CB stock opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.92. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

