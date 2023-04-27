CIBC Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$3.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ECN. TD Securities decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.38.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.13. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$7.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$760.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

