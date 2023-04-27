CIBC Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$3.50

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

ECN Capital (TSE:ECNGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ECN. TD Securities decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.38.

ECN Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.13. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$7.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$760.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.