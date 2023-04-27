Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Immunovant Price Performance

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,408 shares of company stock valued at $145,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

