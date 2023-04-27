Citigroup Upgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Buy

SAP (NYSE:SAPGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. SAP has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average is $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

