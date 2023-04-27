City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE CIO opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

About City Office REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 3.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 161,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

