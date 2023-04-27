City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.
City Office REIT Stock Performance
NYSE CIO opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City Office REIT (CIO)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.