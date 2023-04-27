Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CMTG opened at $11.51 on Monday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 51.56, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 187.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

