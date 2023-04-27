Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $62.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.38.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
