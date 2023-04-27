Comparing Diageo (NYSE:DEO) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Diageo has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diageo and Real Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 1 6 2 0 2.11 Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Diageo and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A Real Brands -17,385.62% N/A -136.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Real Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diageo and Real Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $19.43 billion 5.45 $4.32 billion N/A N/A Real Brands $10,000.00 1,479.85 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Summary

Diageo beats Real Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Real Brands

(Get Rating)

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture of hemp based products. It offers tinctures, creams, and lotions. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in North Providence, RI.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.