Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $225.44 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.97 and its 200-day moving average is $230.44.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -627.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.