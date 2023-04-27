Contrasting John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Marshall Bancorp and M&T Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Marshall Bancorp $85.76 million 3.01 $31.80 million $2.15 8.51 M&T Bank $8.60 billion 2.36 $1.99 billion $12.91 9.34

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than John Marshall Bancorp. John Marshall Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

35.0% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of M&T Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares John Marshall Bancorp and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Marshall Bancorp 33.96% 14.67% 1.31% M&T Bank 23.20% 11.97% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for John Marshall Bancorp and M&T Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Marshall Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A M&T Bank 0 8 10 0 2.56

M&T Bank has a consensus target price of $165.10, suggesting a potential upside of 36.87%. Given M&T Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than John Marshall Bancorp.

Summary

M&T Bank beats John Marshall Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company’s branch network, business banking centers, and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of residential mortgage loans and sells substan

