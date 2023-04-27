CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Lowered by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Up 5.0 %

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

