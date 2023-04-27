Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.85. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.78.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

