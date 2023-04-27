D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 165 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $221.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.26. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

