D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 477 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 98.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 33.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

