DA Davidson Weighs in on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,910.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 454,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 451,077 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 54,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 448,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 107,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

