Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.76.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $232.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.39. Danaher has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

